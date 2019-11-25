1 of 10
A 433rd Weapons Squadron F-22 Raptor fighter jet pops flares during the Aviation Nation 2019 air show at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Nov. 16, 2019. (Airman 1st Class Bryan Guthrie/Air Force)
2 of 10
A tank crewman with 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, ground guides his tank in the Republic of Korea, Nov. 19, 2019, during the battalion's gunnery qualifications. (Capt. Scott Kuhn/Army)
3 of 10
An F-15E Strike Eagle receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker during a combat air patrol mission, Nov. 15, 2019. (Master Sgt. Joshua L. DeMotts/Air Force)
4 of 10
Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 3rd Class Timothy Hekker, left, and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 2nd Class Jackson Johnson, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5, prepare to use a lift balloon to recover a simulated mine during a mine countermeasures training evolution Nov. 13, 2019, during exercise Dugong 2019 in Rockingham, Austraia. (Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Julio Rivera/Navy)
5 of 10
Staff Sgt. Zachary Rumke, 66th Training Squadron Detachment 1 Arctic Survival School instructor, tests an F-35A Lightning II survival-gear kit in Fairbanks, Alaska, Nov. 5, 2019. Rumke sat in minus 65 degree temperatures for six hours to test the new gear that could be used to protect F-35 pilots from subzero temperatures in the event of an ejection. (Senior Airman Beaux Hebert/Air Force)
6 of 10
U.S. Marines and Indian soldiers prepare to depart Kakinada, India, at the conclusion of exercise Tiger TRIUMPH, Nov. 21, 2019. (1st Lt. Tori Sharpe/Marine Corps)
7 of 10
Airmen assigned to the 203rd RED HORSE Squadron, Virginia Air National Guard set up a mobile aircraft arresting cable during a four-day field training exercise on Nov. 16, 2019. (Senior Airman Bryan Myhr/Air National Guard)
8 of 10
A CV-22 Osprey flies over Kanto Plains during a spouse incentive flight at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 15, 2019. (Airman 1st Class Brieana E Bolfing/Air Force)
9 of 10
Equipment Operator Constructionman James Caouette takes a selfie with students from Pehleng Elementary School during the opening ceremony for the school’s renovations on Nov. 7, 2019, in Pohnpei, Micronesia. (Builder 3rd Class Christian Carlson/Navy)
10 of 10
MCMURDO STATION ANTARCTICA -- A LC-130 from the 109th Airlift Wing, New York Air National Guard, makes it's first landing at Williams Field Antarctica, kicking off the 2019-2020 season in November 2019 at McMurdo Station. (Garrison Hornick/Air National Guard)
