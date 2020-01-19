Best pics of the week: Jan. 19, 2020

1 of 10
Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Alex Robison welds a cable mount in the hull technician shop Jan. 13, 2020, aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) in Yokosuka, Japan. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sarah Eaton/Navy)
2 of 10
Marines with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC) 19.2, take cover while throwing non-lethal grenades during a non-lethal weapons training exercise on Jan. 18, 2020, in Kuwait. (Sgt. Robert G. Gavaldon/Marine Corps)
3 of 10
Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrew Gibson pulls rear security while walking to a rally point Jan. 14, 2020, during exercise Frozen Defender in Grostenquin, France. (Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer/Air Force)
4 of 10
Pfc. Christopher Walski loads 155mm rounds into their Carrier, Ammunition Transport (CAT) in preparation of a Jan. 14, 2020, live-fire exercise in Grafenwoehr, Germany. (Sgt. Megan V. Zander/Army National Guard)
5 of 10
U.S. Marines rappel off a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 14, 2020. (Lance Cpl. Jackson Dukes/Marine Corps)
6 of 10
Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Gregory Lewis leaps into the water on Jan. 16, 2020, in Santa Rita, Guam. The Seabee divers of CDD/C are performing maintenance on navigational buoys in the harbor at Naval Base Guam. (Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Omar-Kareem L. Powell/Navy)
7 of 10
U.S. airmen with the 163d Attack Wing, California Air National Guard evaluate a reaction found on chemical detection paper during training on Jan. 11, 2020, at March Air Reserve Base, Calif. (Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman/Air National Guard)
8 of 10
M1A2 Abrams tanks take up strategic positions during a live-fire exercise Jan. 16, 2020, in preparation for Combined Resolve XIII in Grafenwohr, Germany. (Staff Sgt. Gregory Stevens/Army National Guard)
9 of 10
Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor (VMM) 161, attached to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC) 19.2, participate in a helicopter support team exercise on Jan. 17, 2020, in Kuwait. (Sgt. Branden J. Bourque/Marine Corps)
10 of 10
An MQ-9 Reaper sits on the flight line Nov. 20, 2019, as the sun sets at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. (Master Sgt. Dillon White/Air Force)
Comments