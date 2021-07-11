Best pics of the week: July 11, 2021

1 of 10
Fireworks light up the sky over a C-130H at Heritage Park to conclude the sixth annual Liberty Fest at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 2. (2nd Lt. Charles Rivezzo/Air Force)
Army Col. Randy Lau fires a 120 mm mortar during a live-fire exercise at Camp Roberts, Calif., June 15. (Staff Sgt. Walter Lowell/Army)
Recruit Stephen Moore, with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, takes part in a martial arts testing session at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, July 7. (Cpl. Anthony Pio/Marine Corps)
The Blue Angels, the Navy’s flight demonstration squadron, performs the left echelon parade maneuver during an airshow in Buffalo, N.Y., June 18. (MC2 Christopher Gordon/Navy)
U.S. Air Force defenders with the 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron conduct a dismounted patrol during a quick response training event at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, June 12. (Senior Airman Samuel Earick/Air Force)
A cadet of 6th Regiment, Advanced Camp, stands in an “L” position as he prepares to rappel down the side of a tower at Fort Knox, Ky., July 3. (Griffin Amrein/Army)
Hull Technician Fireman Jeremiah Richards repairs a pipe aboard the guided-missile destroyer Kidd in the South China Sea July 2. (MC3 Kaylianna Genier/Navy)
Members of the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit provide combat support with an M240B medium machine gun while conducting night live-fire platoon assault training at Camp Titin, Jordan, June 21. (1st Lt. Mark Andries/Marine Corps)
Airman 1st Class Alexandranell Soto, 354th Security Forces Squadron response force leader, completes a pullup during a special weapons and tactics physical training test at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 23. (Senior Airman Beaux Hebert/Air Fprce)
The guided-missile destroyer Rafael Peralta fires its 5-inch gun during exercise Pacific Vanguard 2021 on the Tasma Sea July 7. (MC3 Daniel Serianni/Navy)
