Flying in the Mach Loop A USAF Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II causes vapour aka fluffing to bounce off its wings as it flies at 500 knots during a low level training sortie through the Mach Loop in an area of the Snowdonia National Park in Wales, United Kingdom, Feb. 10, 2022 (Thomas Winstone/News Images/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images) (Sipa USA via AP)