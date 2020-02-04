Seeking the Military Suicide Solution Podcast, Episode 4: Cicely Burrows-McElwain

A new weekly podcast from Military Times examines the alarming rate of military and veterans suicide, offering new insights based on research and effective clinical and peer support practices in suicide prevention. Hosted by Duane France, a retired Army combat veteran, author and mental health counselor, and Shauna Springer, a psychologist, author and nationally recognized expert on initiatives to benefit the military community, the podcast aims to move beyond awareness to identify actionable strategies that can impact the rising suicide rate among service members, veterans, and their families.

This week’s guest

Cicely Burrows-McElwain is the senior public health adviser, military and Veteran Affairs liaison; national policy liaison branch, division of regional and national policy/Office of Policy, Planning, and Innovation (OPPI); at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). Burrows-McElwain currently works to advance veteran outcomes through government department collaboration to address the mental health and substance use needs of military members and veterans and their families.

She has over 18 years of experience working in rural behavioral health systems in local, state and federal programs. Prior to joining the team at SAMHSA, she served as a clinical social worker for the VA in veterans integrated service network five in the VA Maryland health care system. Burrows-McElwain is an adjunct lecturer for Salisbury University’s social work department, where she teaches courses on rural social work and disaster mental health.

Links Mentioned in this Episode:

List of Mayor's and Governor's Challenge Partners

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

Suicide Prevention Resource Center

CDC Resource: Preventing Suicide: A Technical Package of Policy, Programs, and Practices

Service Members, Veterans, and their Families Technical Assistance (SMVF TA) Center

Real Warriors Campaign

VA’s S.A.V.E. Training (introduction to suicide prevention)

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts.

Subscribe to the podcast on Google Play.

Subscribe to the podcast on Stitcher.