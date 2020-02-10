Seeking the Military Suicide Solution, Episode 5: Dr. Eugene Lipov

A new weekly podcast from Military Times examines the alarming rate of military and veterans suicide, offering new insights based on research and effective clinical and peer support practices in suicide prevention. Hosted by Duane France, a retired Army combat veteran, author and mental health counselor, and Shauna Springer, a psychologist, author and nationally recognized expert on initiatives to benefit the military community, the podcast aims to move beyond awareness to identify actionable strategies that can impact the rising suicide rate among service members, veterans, and their families.

About Today’s Guest:

Dr. Eugene Lipov is board certified in anesthesiology and pain management and has been practicing in the field of pain medicine since 1990. He completed Northwestern Medical School in 1984, anesthesia residency at University of Illinois in 1989, and advanced pain training in 1990.

Lipov pioneered adaption of a sympathetic block in the neck called stellate ganglion block (SGB) for treating post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and hot flashes. Considering current efficacy of PTSD treatment is under 30 percent, using pharmaceuticals and psycho therapy, SGB’s success rate of 85 percent is a major game-changer.

So far, he and his team have treated over 200 veterans. Their foundation has covered the cost of treatment and travel of 100 veterans. They have also treated several hundred civilian patients with diagnosis of PTSD from all over the world. They have successfully treated military-related PTSD, military sexual trauma (MST), PTSD due to being a first responder, non-military sexual trauma, pediatric sexual trauma, and PTSD from other traumatic events.

Links Mentioned in this Episode:

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

List of Mayor's and Governor's Challenge Partners

Dr. Lipov's websites:

www.sgbptsd.com

Erase PTSD Now

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts.

Subscribe to the podcast on Google Play.

Subscribe to the podcast on Stitcher.