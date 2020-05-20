Seeking the Military Suicide Solution Podcast, Episode 19: Retired Army Maj. Gen. Mark Graham

This podcast from Military Times examines the alarming rate of military and veterans suicide, offering new insights based on research and effective clinical and peer support practices in suicide prevention. Hosted by Duane France, a retired Army combat veteran, author and mental health counselor, and Shauna Springer, a psychologist, author and nationally recognized expert on initiatives to benefit the military community, the podcast aims to move beyond awareness to identify actionable strategies that can impact the rising suicide rate among service members, veterans, and their families.

About this week’s guest

Retired Maj. Gen. Mark Graham is currently serving as the senior director for the Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care National Call Center. Included in his duties is director of Vets4Warriors and several other programs. Graham retired from the U.S. Army on Aug. 1, 2012, after almost 35 years of service. His final position was as the director (G-3/5/7) U.S. Army Forces Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina. In this position, he oversaw the plans, operations and training for Army forces stationed in the continental United States and ensured conventional forces were prepared for worldwide deployment and combat.

Graham and his wife, Carol, are tireless champions of military and civilian efforts to promote mental health and suicide-prevention awareness, and to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health care. To honor the memory of their sons, 2nd Lt. Jeff Graham, who was killed by an IED in Iraq in February 2004, and their son Kevin, a senior Army ROTC cadet who died by suicide in June 2003 while studying to be an Army doctor at the University of Kentucky, the Grahams established the Jeffrey C. and Kevin A. Graham Memorial Fund to provide the “Question, Persuade, Refer” suicide prevention program at the University of Kentucky. The Grahams were instrumental in establishing the Jeffrey and Kevin Graham Memorial Endowed Lectureship in Psychology for the study of depression and suicide prevention at Cameron University, in Lawton, Oklahoma. Additionally, they support the ongoing efforts of the Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership, Colorado Springs, Colorado (El Paso County), through the “Jeffrey and Kevin Graham Support Services”. The Graham’s story is featured in the award-winning book, “The Invisible Front: Loss and Love in an Era of Endless War,” by Yochi Dreazen.

Links Mentioned in this Episode:

Vets4Warriors Web site

Shauna's latest book: Warrior: How to Support Those Who Protect Us

Duane's latest book: Military in the Rear View Mirror: Mental Health and Wellness in Post-Military Life

