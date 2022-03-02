This week:

With all eyes on Ukraine, military spouse and foreign policy expert Sarah Streyder breaks down what is happening, and specifically, what military families need to know.

About the guest:

Sarah Streyder is the executive director of Secure Families Initiative, a nonpartisan nonprofit that trains and mobilizes military partners, family members and their nonmilitary supporters to vote and advocate for their communities, especially on national security issues. Streyder is an active-duty Space Force spouse and has previously worked everywhere from the White House and the United Nations to a farm in rural Nebraska. In her free time, she enjoys listening to political podcasts, painting watercolors, and playing with her labradoodle, Leo McGarry.

About the podcast:

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

