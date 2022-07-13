With inflation the highest it’s been in decades, military families are feeling the pinch. Military Times reporter Karen Jowers breaks down how families are being affected and how they can get help.
About the guests:
Karen Jowers is a senior reporter at Military Times. She has covered military families, quality of life and consumer issues for Military Times for more than 30 years and is co-author of a chapter on media coverage of military families in the book “A Battle Plan for Supporting Military Families.” She previously worked for newspapers in Guam; Norfolk, Virginia; Jacksonville, Florida; and Athens, Georgia.
RELATED
Here are some ongoing efforts to ease the effects of inflation for service members and families.
About the podcast:
The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.
Follow The Spouse Angle on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on Apple Podcasts.
Subscribe on Spotify.
Subscribe on Stitcher.
Want more perspectives like this sent straight to you? Subscribe to get our Commentary & Opinion newsletter once a week.
Army spouse Maria Reed, creator of “Moving With the Military,” shares her passion for the home makeover TV show and the story of her inspirational work with military families on this episode of The Spouse Angle.
Four wives of fighter pilots dish the details you don’t see in the Hollywood films on this episode of The Spouse Angle.
A military widow and a veterans advocate explain why this legislation matters for families currently serving on this episode of The Spouse Angle podcast.
Two Army spouses share the story of their community coming together to make a big impact on this episode of The Spouse Angle.
Load More
The measure will extend health care and disability benefits for veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.
"Can he take a dump in the Red Square because of his immunity? No!”
The carrier strike group is executing flight operations with fixed and rotary-wing aircraft, maritime strike exercises and coordinated tactical training with surface and air units while in the region.
The Air Force is betting that the way to new recruits' hearts is through their wallet.
The July 12 test marks the end of the Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon's booster test phase and paves the way for all-up-round testing later this year.