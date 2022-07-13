With inflation the highest it’s been in decades, military families are feeling the pinch. Military Times reporter Karen Jowers breaks down how families are being affected and how they can get help.

About the guests:

Karen Jowers is a senior reporter at Military Times. She has covered military families, quality of life and consumer issues for Military Times for more than 30 years and is co-author of a chapter on media coverage of military families in the book “A Battle Plan for Supporting Military Families.” She previously worked for newspapers in Guam; Norfolk, Virginia; Jacksonville, Florida; and Athens, Georgia.

RELATED

About the podcast:

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

Follow The Spouse Angle on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Subscribe on Spotify.

Subscribe on Stitcher.

Want more perspectives like this sent straight to you? Subscribe to get our Commentary & Opinion newsletter once a week.