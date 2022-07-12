Their stories are amazing, and inspiring.

A Green Beret whose gallantry during two separate firefights in Afghanistan saved lives and led to two Silvers Stars.

An off-duty Navy rescue swimmer who dared to enter roiling waters along a rocky coast to save the lives of at least five people from a sinking boat.

An enlisted airman who calmly handled a bomb threat aboard a C-17 evacuating people from Kabul in the final days of the Afghanistan war.

A Marine KC-130J pilot who landed his plane after a mid-air collision, saving the lives of seven fellow Marines, heroism recognized with the Distinguished Flying Cross.

A Coast Guardsman who jumped from a helicopter into the Pacific Ocean to save nine people on a boat in imminent danger.

A West Point graduate who has devoted most of his adult life to helping members of Gold Star families go to college.

They all have remarkable tales to tell. And, as we so often find, they are most humble about their deeds.

These six are the 2022 Military Times Service Members of the Year.

The annual awards program was established in 2001 by Army Times Publishing Company (now Sightline Media Group) to recognize and salute the exemplary service of active duty personnel, either in or out of uniform. In 2018, Sightline began honoring one veteran each year who has made an extraordinary contribution to the military community. And in 2023, we are looking forward to honoring our first Space Force Guardian of the Year.

These awards are also intended to recognize and honor the achievements, both large and small, of all who wear the uniforms of the U.S. Armed Forces.

This year’s honorees and their families, as those in the past, are being flown to Washington, D.C., for a fun-filled visit to the nation’s capital and a special awards ceremony attended by congressional, military and community leaders.

Their personal experiences and achievements embody the spirit of professional excellence, personal sacrifice and resilience that make the military great. They have all gone above and beyond the call of duty.

We are honored to present them to you.