Are you still using a regular, old butane lighter? It's time to join the future of lighters and get yourself the Saberlight Rechargeable Plasma Lighter.

Recent upgrades in plasma technology have made butane lighters just about obsolete. The SaberLight is safer, less toxic, and TSA-approved!

There are many advantages of using an electricity-generated plasma beam to ignite things. Unlike your typical butane flame, the plasma beam from the Saberlight Rechargeable Plasma Lighter is completely wind and splash proof.

That means you won’t have any difficulties getting a light when the weather turns sour. Even if it’s pouring rain, you’ll be able to generate a strong plasma beam.

Another benefit of the Saberlight Rechargeable Plasma Lighter lies in the lack of butane, which is very toxic to humans. Your health is important and any way to reduce harmful carcinogen exposure is always desirable. These lighters are even beneficial for the environment. Each SaberLight is completely rechargeable with up to 300 uses on a single charge.