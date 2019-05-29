Mission First Tactical, a leader in USA-made rifle/carbine accessories, Boltaron Holsters, and Rapid Strike Pepper Spray, is pleased to announce that its Minimalist Ambidextrous Appendix Holster is now shipping.

The Minimalist Holster was designed to give the user a low-profile appendix IWB holster while still providing the performance and reliability of a full-size holster. Made from superior .08 Boltaron material, the Minimalist is ideal for concealed carry and provides audible passive retention. The Minimalist is ambidextrous, worn by right or left-handed shooters.

The tuckable clip is reversible for both left and right-handed shooters, while the cant is adjustable up to 20 degrees and accommodates a 1” to 1.5” belt. The claw, for right-handed shooters, keeps the heel of the firearm pressed into your side minimizing its print.

For left- and right-hand shooters a spacer is included when the claw isn’t in use. The spacer pushes the toe of the holster away from the body pushing the firearm into your side minimizing its print. For safety reasons, the Minimalist must be removed from the belt for reholstering and can then safely be secured back onto the belt. The laser CAD design of the Minimalist creates a perfect fit for a smoother draw and less wear.

The Minimalist Holster is currently available for the Sig Sauer® P365 and P320 Full Size (Compact and Carry); GLOCK® 43, 48, 43x, 17/19/22/23/26/27/33/34; Ruger® LCP II & EC9s/LC9s; Smith & Wesson J Frame Revolvers and M&P Shield 1.0 & 2.0 9mm/40 cal; Taurus PT111, G2, G2C, and G2S, Kimber Micro 9, and Springfield XDS.

Lifetime Warranty, handmade by Veterans in the United States and retails for $34.99 – MAP $29.99.

Minimalist Ambidextrous Appendix Holster Specifications:

· Appendix, Inside the Waistband (IWB)

× Shoot better. Be safer. Look cooler. Reload. Get your fill of tactical coolness in this newsletter packed with guns, gear, bullets and moto content Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Gear Scout Weekly newsletter.

· Ambidextrous - wearable right or left-hand

· Includes 1” to 1.5" belt clip

· Adjustable Cant 0 - 20 degrees

· Right-handed claw included on the holster

· Spacer for clip conversion included, for use with left and right handed

· Ideal for concealed carry

· Audible passive retention

· Laser CAD design for perfect fit

· Smoother draw, less wear

· Superior .08 Boltaron material

For images please visit Product Images