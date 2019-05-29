SIG SAUER, Inc. has released a capacity expansion to the award-winning everyday carry, high capacity, P365 pistol with the introduction of a 15-round, patented, double-stack magazine, which will also fit the soon-to-be-released P365XL.

The SIG SAUER P365 15-round magazine provides an additional 5 rounds to the P365 everyday carry pistol, and maximizes the pistol’s versatility. The increased capacity of the 15-round magazine allows for additional ammunition for everyday carry, longer practice times, less reloads, and increased grip purchase.

The 15-round magazine ships with an installed baseplate to fit a standard P365, and comes with an additional baseplate that can be easily installed to all XSERIES P365 models.

The height measurements and capacity of the P365 pistols with the varying SIG SAUER P365 magazines will vary from four to five and a half inches with 10 to 15 rounds plus one mags.

The new magazines retails for $49.00, and is also available at authorized SIG SAUER dealer and the sigsauer.com webstore.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, and training. For over 100 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved, and thrived, by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens.