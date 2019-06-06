She is known as “The Worlds Sexiest Marine” and in a recent photo shoot she is shown rocking nothing but guns, combat boots, and a bikini.

Shannon Ihrke in her new desert photo shoot. (Photos Supplied by Ihrke)

Originally from Minnesota, Shannon Ihrke joined the Corps when she was 19. While on active duty she served her country all around the world including in Afghanistan.

“Joining the Marine Corps was the best decision of my life and truly set me up for success. I’d do it again in a heartbeat,” Ihrke said in a message to Military Times.

Irhke served as an Administrative Specialist in the Corps and after years of hard work she obtained the rank of sergeant. She says that although it can be hard being a female Marine she still loved it.

“It’s hard, no doubt but I was able to see what I was capable of and I pushed myself to be my absolute best. Work hard, play hard!” Ihrke said in a message to Military Times

Now 29, Ihrke has switched to modeling and although shes out of the Corps she says that she, “will always bleed green.”

She was honorably discharged in 2012 after four years. She then earned a science degree from Elmhurst College in Illinois and began her successful modeling career.

Ihrke started her career off at Maxim and to her surprise she made the cover.

“My friend was at the airport and he called me and said, ‘Congratulations on getting the Maxim cover.’ And I was just stunned. I had no idea," Ihrke said in an interview with Fox News.

Recently, she was featured in a desert photo shoot for Thomas Prusso Military Glamour calendar 2019. She also shared her thoughts about President Donald Trump’s recent trip to the UK.

“I’m all-American and love this country. I hope Trump’s visit to the UK is a great one,” Ihrke told the Sun.

Ihrke went on further to say,“I always want our president to succeed, no matter who they are.”

She currently resides in the Midwest. When she’s not busy modeling or volunteering to help veterans, she enjoys riding horses.