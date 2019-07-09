A Marine lance corporal faces an attempted murder charge in Tokyo after allegedly choking a woman in a McDonald’s and assaulting several others after fleeing a $7 taxi ride-and-run.

Lance Cpl. Kahsai Tyree Hill, 21, was detained in May in the Shinjuku neighborhood of Tokyo for allegedly punching a taxi driver in the face after reportedly refusing to pay a $7.40 taxi fare. He also was charged with allegedly assaulting several others while attempting to flee the scene, Stars and Stripes reported.

After allegedly hitting the taxi driver and attacking several bystanders while trying to get away, Hill entered a Shibuya district fast-food restaurant and allegedly grabbed a 19-year-old female Japanese Self-Defense Force worker and placed her in a near-fatal choke hold, Stripes reported.

According to a police spokeswoman for the Tokyo Metropolitan Police, Hill will be charged with attempted murder in relation to the attack. It is alleged that Hill choked the woman by placing pressure on her neck with an intent to kill her, Stars and Stripes reported.

Hill, who allegedly was inebriated at the time, was quoted by police as saying there was no murderous intent in his act, Japan Today reported.

According to witnesses, the woman was waiting for her meal order when Hill allegedly grabbed her from behind. The woman lost consciousness for a few minutes and suffered a fractured cheekbone as she fell to the floor, Japan Today reported.

Police said Hill allegedly physically assaulted a total of five people in succession in Shinjuku and Shibuya before entering the restaurant chain and attacking the woman, Japan Today reported.

Hill has remained in custody since his initial arrest and is due in court July 30, Stripes reported.

Hill, who is assigned to the 3rd Marine Division, came to Japan for training at Camp Fuji, according to Japan’s Sankei newspaper.