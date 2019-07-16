The company that created “Call of Duty” has a new way players can support veterans looking for civilian employment.

The game’s owner, Activision, said “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” players can now buy a new jump pack and dynamic theme, and the company will give 100 percent of the proceeds to its affiliate nonprofit group, the Call of Duty Endowment, which has helped connect more than 57,000 veterans with jobs since 2009.

Specifically, players can buy a special wing suit, parachute, and trail for $5, or a special “Night Raid” theme for $3.

The “Night Raid” theme was designed by Marine Corps veteran Max Uriarte, a cartoonist and illustrator who created the popular “Terminal Lance” comics. He has twice deployed to Iraq as a turret gunner and combat photographer.

“I recall returning home from my first deployment to Iraq in 2008 and one of the first things I did was buy a PlayStation 3 and ‘Call of Duty 4 Modern Warfare,’" said Uriarte, referring to the connection many service members have to the game.