Five military members and their families explored a galaxy far, far away during an exclusive preview of Walt Disney World Resort’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, before its public opening this week.

Disney Hollywood Studios transformed 14 acres of land for guests to live their own Star Wars adventures. The families enjoyed a feast of galactic food and drinks, shopped at intriguing merchant shops, and even piloted the most famous ship in the galaxy, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.