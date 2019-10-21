Ohio-based Team Wendy has announced the availability of a new radio rig. The new comms platform is Team Wendy’s first such search and rescue product of its kind.

Team Wendy Radio Rig

Team Wendy is a leading provider of exceptional head protection systems worn by thousands across military, law enforcement, search and rescue (SAR), and adventure communities: in fact, chances are some of you reading this will recall attaching your comms gear or NVGs to one of their helmets.

Now you have something to attach your DarkVault to!

Team Wendy's CEO, Jose Rizo-Patron, says,

“We strive to provide our clients with optimal solutions by identifying gaps and filling unmet needs in the market. Through our ongoing engagement with several domestic and international SAR communities, it was clear to us that they needed a comfortable, purpose-built communications rig that includes a better approach for cable management. Our Radio Rig also serves as a complementary solution to our widely fielded EXFIL SAR helmets.”

The skillfully crafted harness offers an abundance of compartmentalization without compromising mobility. It comes with an assortment of three pouch sizes (small, medium, large) to accommodate any size radio or GPS. It features a separate weather-resistant zippered accessory pouch to protect a cell phone or other electronic equipment from the elements.

PALS webbing on the front provides a modular attachment system for the included pouches, as well as any other MOLLE / PALS compatible holsters, bags, etc. Fidlock magnetic buckles allow for the front section to fold forward providing access to the backside of the front panel, which features a clear touch-screen compatible pocket for electronic devices (phones or tablets), maps, notes, etc.

The front panel features an interior zipper pouch, including two pockets:

One pocket is dedicated to cable management with six separate pass-throughs for cables to enter from the exterior and be stored inside.

The second pocket is for organization, including some webbing to help secure pens, flashlights, and multi-tools.

Low-profile rear panel and straps allow for use with other backpacks if needed. That panel has loop for mounting ID patches and PALS webbing for securing any other small pouches.

Rizo-Patron further advises, “This rig was designed with explicit input from the communities we serve. They told us what was missing from the chest rig market and our engineers went to work.”

Note also that Team Wendy has partnered with communications industry leader Silynx to offer a Radio Rig optimized version of the CLARUS XPR in-ear communications system (with a specific wiring configuration) and the EXFIL SAR helmet at well. This Silynx system, which is available for purchase through Team Wendy, consists of an in-ear headset, control box, dual comm splitter, and the option of a Smartphone adapter and one of four radio adapters compatible with 95 percent of radios on the market – including the Motorola APX.

The Team Wendy Radio Rig retails (as of this writing) for $134.95 and is now available for purchase on TeamWendy.com, through authorized Team Wendy dealers, and will be available on Amazon.com in the coming weeks.