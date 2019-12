In 2004, veterans built the Veterans Green Bus. ‘Large Marge’ ran on cooking grease and responded to several emergency situations like Hurricane Katrina. In 2018, the Veterans Green Bus was a victim of Arson and was burned beyond repair. Navy Veteran Gordon Soderberg recently raised money with GoFundMe to buy comedian Red Skeleton’s old tour bus. That 1960 Crown bus is in need of repairs to get on the road and to be converted to biodiesel, so the fundraiser continues.