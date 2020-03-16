NY governor calls on National Guard, Army Corps of Engineers to increase role in coronavirus response

Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York has called for an increased role for the National Guard and for involvement from the Army Corps of Engineers in combating COVID-19.

Cuomo, in a press conference Monday, has now called on the New York National Guard to assist state officials in expanding in-patient hospital capabilities in anticipation of a spike in positive novel coronavirus cases requiring hospitalization.

“We are going to organize the National Guard to work with the building unions and work with private developers to find existing facilities that could most easily be adapted to medical facilities," Cuomo said in the press conference. “Meaning dormitories, meaning former nursing homes: facilities that have that basic configuration that could be retrofitted.”

Currently, the New York National Guard has about 500 personnel activated to assist in the state’s response, a state official said. These numbers may increase given the potential for an expanded role.

The governor called on local governments to “identify” possible locations for new beds, and he cited an additional 5,000 beds in New York City as a target figure.

Cuomo was the first governor to activate the National Guard to assist in the state’s response in New Rochelle, New York, a suburb of New York City, where a “cluster” of cases were confirmed.

Guardsmen continue to assist with food delivery, logistics and cleaning services in the previously identified “containment area.”

In addition, Guardsmen, including Army National Guard combat medic specialists and Air National Guard medical technicians, are “assisting state officials with the collection of samples” at drive-thru testing locations, the official added.

Additional drive-thru testing locations are coming online throughout the state including on Staten Island, Cuomo noted.

President Trump: Deploy the Army Corps of Engineers to build temporary medical facilities, so that when hospitals are overwhelmed, we can move people into the temporary facilities.



It’s only a matter of time before our state's ICU beds fill up.



The federal gov't must act. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 16, 2020

In the press conference, Cuomo also called for the federal government to deploy the Army Corps of Engineers to increase the hospital beds available for potential patients in New York State.

“The federal government has tremendous capacity: deploy the Army Corps of Engineers to come work with states to build temporary medical facilities,” Cuomo said. "We don’t have the billions of dollars you would need to implement an immediate, emergency hospital construction program. This state can’t do it; no state can do it.”

Cuomo’s desires for increased federal involvement coincides with those from some lawmakers for greater participation of U.S. military Reserves units in the nationwide COVID-19 response.

“The federal government operates and maintains a medical emergency stock, where they have stocked medical equipment for domestic issues or for wartime," Cuomo added. “We will continue to do everything we can, but we need federal assets and we need federal assistance.”

On his call for the Army Corps of Engineers, Cuomo said there have been "ongoing conversations, none of which have been conclusive.”

According to the state’s health officials in the press conference, New York has tested over 7,000 individuals with 950 positive cases and 7 deaths.

As of Monday, several other states have activated components of their National Guard to assist in response and mitigation efforts, although in a lower volume that New York’s response.

A small contingency of Iowa National Guard liaisons officers are assisting in the State Emergency Operations Center, the Iowa Air National Guard is providing facilities and flight line support to the Iowa Department of Public Health, according to Col. Michael Wunn, Iowa National Guard director of public affairs.

The Florida National Guard activated additional personnel over the weekend, bringing a total of just under two dozen Guardsmen assisting state officials in logistics and communications roles.

On Friday, the California Air National Guard activated a 10-person “medical augmentation team" from the 144th Fighter Wing of the California Air National Guard “to provide emergency pre-hospital stabilization response for up to 24 patients per 24-hour operations,” according to a press release.

In Louisiana, three Guardsmen are assisting New Orleans’ city officials, while the state’s “full time force is quite engaged and leaning forward in a preparedness mode...anticipating any possible future mission requests,” an official said.

Puerto Rico is utilizing their Guardsmen to screen passengers arriving via airports and cruise ship ports.

More states have made emergency declarations, laying the groundwork for additional Guard activations and mobilizations if necessary.