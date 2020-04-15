Russian jet buzzes Navy P-8 Poseidon within 25 feet, intercept lasts 42 minutes

A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon surveillance aircraft was flying in international airspace over the Mediterranean sea Wednesday when it was intercepted by a Russian SU-35, Navy officials said.

The Russian fighter jet reportedly conducted a high-speed inverted maneuver in front of the Poseidon, coming as close as 25 feet from the nose of the U.S. aircraft.

The maneuver “put our pilots and crew at risk,” a statement from U.S. 6th Fleet said.

“The crew of the P-8A reported wake turbulence following the interaction. The duration of the intercept was approximately 42 minutes.”

A P-8A Poseidon was intercepted by a Russian SU-35 in international airspace Wednesday in a move the Navy called "irresponsible." (Carl Court/AFP)

Navy officials called the actions of the Russian aircraft “irresponsible.”

“We expect them to behave within international standards set to ensure safety and to prevent incidents, including the 1972 Agreement for the Prevention of Incidents On and Over the High Seas.”

U.S. 6th Fleet officials said the P-8A Poseidon was operating “consistent with international law and did not provoke this Russian activity.”

“Unsafe actions‎ increase the risk of miscalculation and potential for midair collisions,” officials said.