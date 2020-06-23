Three hospitalized from Fort Wainwright Army housing fire

Three people, including an active-duty soldier, were hospitalized after a housing unit on post caught fire early this morning at Fort Wainwright in Alaska.

The fire occurred just before 6 a.m. and firefighters from the Fort Wainwright Fire Department were on scene within minutes, according to a release from the Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office.

The fire was quickly extinguished and the three injured were taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. One has since been medically evacuated to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and another has been treated at FMH and released.

There does not currently appear to be damage to the adjacent units in the eight-unit building.

Officials declined to provide the names or health conditions of those injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.