Active shooter situation on Twentynine Palms Marine base ends with self-inflicted gunshot wound

Around 6:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time Tuesday, military police responded to gunshots aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Marine Corps officials confirmed.

“Initial reporting indicates no injuries,” Capt. Joseph Butterfield, a Marine Corps spokesman, told Marine Corps Times in an email at 8:29 a.m. PDT Tuesday.

The military police cordoned off the area of the base where the gunshots came from, Butterfield said.

The incident ended roughly two hours after the initial shot was reported when the suspect shot themselves, Butterfield said in a later email at 9:22 a.m. PDT.

“The individual is currently being treated and will be transported to a medical facility,” the Marine spokesman added.

An investigation into the incident has started.

This is a breaking story and will be updated when more information is available.