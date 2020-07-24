Army investigating how M1 Abrams accidentally fired on another tank at Fort Bliss, injuring a soldier

Officials fromt the 1st Armored Division are investigating an incident involving an M1 Abrams main battle tank accidently firing on another tank during a training exercise at Fort Bliss on July 20.

The training incident, during an M1 Abrams tank qualification exercise, was first reported by Defence Blog and confirmed to Military Times by Army officials.

According to Defence Blog, the exercise included shooting M1002 multi-purpose training rounds at moving targets. They said the Abrams tank hit another tank from its own cavalry regiment from a distance of 2,600 meters, or more than 1.5 miles.

One soldier was injured, received immediate medical assistance, and is recovering in stable condition, according to Lt. Col. Lindsey Elder, an Army public affairs officer.

1st Armored Division has started an investigation into the incident, Elder said in an email to Military Times.

“Until the investigation is complete, we have no further comment,” she said.