Biden to order all US troops out of Afghanistan by Sept. 11

President Joe Biden intends to withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that started the decades-long conflict, congressional officials confirmed Tuesday.

News of the withdrawal deadline was first reported by the Washington Post. Biden had faced a deadline set by the previous administration of removing all U.S. military forces from the country by May 1, but publicly admitted meeting that deadline was unlikely.

Still, White House officials have said Biden remained committed to ending the ongoing U.S. military presence there. In March, during a press conference, Biden said he did not see a scenario where U.S. troops were still in Afghanistan in 2022.

Afghan security forces still need US help to stand on their own, watchdog warns All U.S. troops are scheduled to leave the country by May under the terms of a deal brokered by the Trump administration last year.

Defense Department officials have said there are about 2,500 U.S. troops in Afghanistan performing training and counterterrorism missions. Another 7,000 foreign forces are also in the country, helping to support the still-inexperienced Afghan security forces.

In March, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction warned in congressional testimony that despite billions spent on fortifying local security forces in the war-torn Asian country, “Afghan security forces are nowhere near achieving self-sufficiency, as they cannot maintain their equipment, manage their supply chains or train new soldiers, pilots and policemen.”

Officials also noted that there is little evidence in recent months that the Taliban fighters are prepared to lay down their arms and take up diplomatic posts with the new government, which was supposed to be a key part of the peace deal and May 1 withdrawal.

The Washington Post reported that Biden was expected to officially announce the September withdrawal deadline on Wednesday.