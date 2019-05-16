WASHINGTON - U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who’s marked her populist presidential campaign by disruptive ideas, unveiled a plan Thursday that took aim at the military-industrial complex.

The Massachusetts Democrat also used the announcement to blast President Donald Trump’s nominee for defense secretary, Patrick Shanahan, a former Boeing executive and now acting defense secretary, as a symptom of the problem she wants to solve.

“The coziness between defense lobbyists, Congress, and the Pentagon—what former President Dwight D. Eisenhower called the military-industrial complex―tilts countless decisions, big and small, away from legitimate national security interests, and toward the desires of giant corporations that thrive off taxpayer dollars,” said Warren, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Warren said she asked for the DoD Inspector General probe allegations Shanahan used his position in the department to provide preferential treatment to Boeing, where he worked for more than three decades. He was cleared earlier this month, but Warren was not satisfied.

“Shanahan’s obvious potential conflicts of interest remain,” Warren said. “The truth is that our existing laws are far too weak to effectively limit the undue influence of giant military contractors at the Department of Defense. The response of Congress shouldn’t be to confirm Shanahan. It should be to change the rules.”

Warren is among key Democrats who are signaling that Shanahan will face tough questions and possibly significant resistance in what has already been a bumpy path to him taking over the military’s top civilian role. His confirmation hearing will include interrogation from Warren and one other Democratic presidential hopeful, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, of New York.

Under her proposed legislation, “giant defense contractors,” would be banned from hiring senior Pentagon officials and officers for four years after they leave office. Those contractors would also be subject to federal open records law and have to report who they’re lobbying at the Pentagon and why.

Warren’s nascent “Department of Defense Ethics and Anti-Corruption Act,” which was announced in a post on Medium, would also ban both senior DoD officials from owning or trading stock in these contractors and DoD employees from owning or trading stock in a company whose profits they can influence.

Amid an outcry over a former Obama administration cybersecurity official lobbying for Huawei, Warren is also proposing a legal ban on foreign governments hiring American national security officials.

In justifying her proposals, Warren pointed to a study that found the top 20 defense contractors last year hired 645 former senior government officials, top military brass, former members of Congress, and senior legislative staff as lobbyists, board members, or senior executives.

“We have to call this what it is: corruption, plain and simple,” she said.

Warren has a track record of railing against the “Big Five” defense contractors and against the president stocking DoD with what she called, “an unprecedented number of nominees directly from the defense industry.” In a Senate floor speech last year, she opposed former Lockheed executive John Rood for the position of undersecretary of defense for policy because he could act in the job to benefit his former employer.

At the time, she noted that Army Secretary Mark Esper was a Raytheon lobbyist, Army Undersecretary Ryan McCarthy was a Lockheed executive, and that then-Deputy Chief Management Officer John Gibson led XCOR Aerospace and that Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics Ellen Lord spent her career at Textron.

In the run up to her candidacy, Warren made a foreign policy speech that called for a smaller defense budget, a pullout of U.S. troops from Afghanistan and a “no first use” nuclear weapons policy. Then, she said it was time to end “the stranglehold of … the so-called Big Five defense contractors.”

Yet Warren has also fought publicly for the interests of major defense contractors back in Massachusetts, where Raytheon and General Dynamics are significant contributors to the local economy. A 2015 Politico article detailed her boosterism for the Army’s Warfighter Information Network-Tactical and Army Manpack Radios, both GD programs.

In August 2017, Warren hosted SASC ranking member Jack Reed, D-R.I., at the General Dynamics facility in Taunton, Mass., where―according to Warren’s own press release―the lawmakers viewed a demonstration of WIN-T, intended to be the Army’s battlefield communications network.

At the time, the Pentagon’s top weapons tester had faulted WIN-T technical performance, usability and vulnerability to enemy jamming. The Army scrapped the beleaguered program in September 2017 after $6 billion in sunk costs.

On Thursday, Warren suggested her plan would make it easier to curtail the Pentagon’s over-investment in “the wrong things – too much investment in the technologies of the past, and not enough focus on the needs of the future.” It’s an oft stated but elusive goal for a variety of stakeholders in America’s national defense community.