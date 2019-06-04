WASHINGTON ― Over Republican objections, a Democratic-controlled House panel on Tuesday advanced legislation to halt deployment of a new low-yield nuclear warhead and bar any withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty.

In a 10-8 party line vote, the House Armed Services Strategic Forces Subcommittee passed its portion of the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, which contained the provisions. Their inclusion sets up partisan fights over the size and cost of America’s nuclear arsenal ― both in the NDAA markup June 12 and in talks to reconcile the bill with the GOP-led Senate’s version.

One provision would bar funding to deploy a low-yield warhead on a Trident missile, or W76-2, ordered by the Trump administration’s Nuclear Posture Review last year. Another would block the U.S. from withdrawing from the Open Skies Treaty, which lets its signatory nations fly over each other’s territory to verify military movements and conduct arms control measures, unless Russia is in material breach.

On Tuesday, HASC member Rep. Liz Cheney, who is also the House’s No. 3 Republican, offered an amendment that would have killed the language on the W76-2 and the Open Skies Treaty. It would have also deleted language in the bill meant to free the Department of Energy from a requirement to make 80 plutonium pits a year by the end of the next decade.

That amendment was defeated along party lines, 8-10, after a tense partisan debate.

Cheney afterwards stopped short of saying Republicans would reject the NDAA overall because of the contentious nuclear provisions.

“I think that you saw how strongly we feel on our side of the aisle about these particular issues, and it is going to be incumbent upon the Democrats to see if they can put their partisanship aside and do what’s right for the country,” Cheney, R-Wyo., told Defense News. “I think tearing the NDAA apart along partisan lines doesn’t serve anyone’s purposes, except for those who wish us ill as a nation.”

At the hearing, the panel’s chairman, Rep. Jim Cooper, D-Tenn., defended against Republican accusations that the mark was partisan, insisting that it was “strong on national security, the mark is patriotic, the mark should be relative uncontroversial, because we agree on 95 percent of these issues.”

Defense watchers have expected this fight since Democrats won control of the House last year.

Chairman Adam Smith, D-Wash., is expected to offer still more restrictive language in the days ahead, which would likely trigger further battles. Still, Smith has said he wants Congress to pass an NDAA for a 59th consecutive year and will have to navigate partisan crosscurrents to draft a bill that can pass.

Addressing the McAleese/Credit Suisse symposium in March, the Strategic Forces panel’s top Republican, Rep. Mike Turner, of Ohio, said Republicans will not support the NDAA if it contains prohibitions on the W76-2 or on developing technology for space-based missile defense―or a “no first use” policy regarding nuclear weapons, which Smith has previously supported.

“We’ve been very clear on the Republican side about issues that are red lines ... because they fundamentally weaken the security of the nation,” Cheney said after Tuesday’s hearing.

During the hearing, Republicans argued the W76-2 makes nuclear war less likely by giving the U.S. a more flexible deterrent to match Russia’s own low-yield arsenal. Democrats argued that it lessens America’s strategic power to replace unmodified Trident II’s with low-yield weapons in the missile tubes of America’s ballistic-missile submarines.

“Hopefully all of us should be focused on the risks faced by a submarine crew that might launch one of these tactical weapons, might waste a missile tube on containing one of these weapons when submarines were supposed to be strategic and survivable elements of the [nuclear] triad,” Cooper said.

Cheney argued the Open Skies Treaty allows Russia to collect intelligence against the U.S., while Cooper countered that then-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis supporting treaty, which enabled the U.S. to surveil the Black Sea after Russia’s attack on Ukrainian naval vessels there last year.

On pit production, Cheney argued the country needs greater capacity to sustain its nuclear stockpiles, while Cooper said called the expansion to a proposed facility in South Carolina expensive “pork barrel spending” and emphasized the existing pit plant at the Los Alamos National Laboratory, N.M.