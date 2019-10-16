WASHINGTON — The White House has ordered the Defense Department to not comply with a subpoena for documents related to an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, according to the House’s lead investigator of the probe.

In response, Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said the White House decision means “the case for obstruction of Congress continues to build.”

Trump claim on stalled aid for Ukraine draws new scrutiny President Donald Trump has said he withheld nearly $400 million in military aid from Ukraine because of corruption in the country, but recently released Pentagon documents undercut that explanation and add fuel to the whistleblower complaint that has launched an impeachment inquiry in Congress.

Schiff also said Defense Secretary Mark Esper told investigators Sunday that he would comply with a subpoena request, only to be “countermanded” by a higher authority.

Trump has said that without a vote, the ongoing impeachment inquiry is “illegitimate.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters Tuesday that she’s not going to call for a formal House vote on impeachment.