WASHINGTON ― With an eye on China, the Senate’s top Democrat is floating plans to for a new, deep-pocketed agency to invest $100 billion into cutting edge technologies like artificial intelligence, quantum computing, robotics and 5G networking.

Speaking at the National Security Commission on Artificial Intellgence’s conference Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., floated his plans for a new technology-focused subsidiary of the National Science Foundation which would work with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, which would be its analogue within the Defense Department.

“This should not be a partisan issue, this is about the future of America, this should not be a political issue,” Schumer said. “This should be of the same importance as putting a man on the moon.”

To become law, the idea would have to pass Congress and get the president’s signature. According to Schumer, his “discussion draft” has support from people close to President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., but it’s, “thus far been unable to get their full throated support.”

The comments come as the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, chartered by Congress — and led by Eric Schmidt, the former head of Google parent Alphabet, and Bob Work, the former deputy secretary of defense — warned there’s too much red tape and not enough federal investment in research and development funding for computer science.

The agency proposed by Schumer would invest $100 billion over five years into universities, companies or other specialized government agencies, “in the Defense Department or not,” as well as individual academic researchers, Schumer said.

“The kind of research that needs to be done would have a long revenue stream,” Schumer said. “We will do better than the Chinese government, dollar-for-dollar, in investing in AI, but if they outspend us three, four, five to one―which they are doing now―we’ll fall behind in five or ten years, and rue the day.”

Invoking the space race of the 1960s, Schumer stressed that America must lead on A.I. against China, which runs a suppressive surveillance state, to promote a future of privacy rights, individual liberty and democratic values.