Pentagon & Congress

SASC advances Air Force secretary pick, six other nominees

2 days ago
Frank Kendall III, President Joe Biden's nominee to be secretary of the Air Force, has advanced out of the Senate Armed Services Committee. Here, he appears at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON ― President Joe Biden’s nominee for Air Force secretary and six other top Pentagon picks advanced out of the Senate Armed Services Committee by a voice vote June 10. The Senate must consider them before they can be confirmed. The nominations are as follows:

· Frank Kendall ― a former Pentagon acquisition official ― for secretary of the U.S. Air Force.

· Heidi Shyu ― a former top Army acquisition official ― for undersecretary of defense for research and engineering.

· Susanna Blume for director of the Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation office, known as CAPE.

· Jill Hruby for director of the National Nuclear Security Administration, or NNSA.

· Frank Rose for principal deputy administrator of the NNSA.

· Deborah Rosenblum for assistant secretary of defense for nuclear, chemical and biological defense.

· Christopher Maier for assistant secretary of defense for special operations/low intensity conflict.

Fear of missing out?

Thanks for signing up.

About

Joe Gould is the Congress reporter for Defense News.

Recommended for you
Around The Web
Comments