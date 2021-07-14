Biden’s nominee for Pentagon weapons chief withdraws

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s nominee to be the Pentagon’s top weapons buyer, Defense Innovation Unit director Mike Brown, withdrew from consideration on Tuesday, Defense News has confirmed.

In a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin obtained by Defense News, Brown said he was withdrawing because an inspector general investigation into hiring practices at DIU was expected to delay consideration of his nomination by up to a year.

”While I am confident the Office of the Inspector General will ultimately find no wrongdoing on my part, I know there are other qualified candidates who can focus on the urgent business of making our acquisition process faster and more cost-effective,” Brown said in the letter. “I must put the interests of the Department above my own enthusiasm for serving as Under Secretary for Acquisitions and Sustainment.”

Brown said he looked forward to continuing in his role as director of DIU.

The news, first reported by Inside Defense, is another setback for the president’s efforts to fill key roles at the Pentagon and to further modernize departmental acquisitions.

As undersecretary, Brown would’ve overseen a budget of more than $100 billion for major defense programs — such as the F-35 fighter jet and aircraft carrier elevators — and for speeding up the software acquisition process. He would have been highly influential over defense industry matters and been responsible for maintaining America’s military edge.

Brown has headed up the Pentagon’s Silicon Valley outreach arm since 2018 and worked to connect small startups working on innovative technologies with Department of Defense components. Brown’s nomination was praised by observers, including several former senior DoD officials, because of his tech background and understanding of the challenges nontraditional contractors face working with the DoD.

Brown joined government in 2016 as a White House presidential innovation fellow after a long career in the tech sector capped by two years as CEO of cybersecurity software giant Symantec. As a fellow, he wrote a detailed report on the threat the Chinese government posed to the U.S. venture capital system.

Under Brown’s guidance, DIU has transitioned increasing amounts of projects over to DoD components. In 2020, DIU transitioned 11 projects, up from four in 2018.

DIU’s biggest achievement under Brown’s leadership was providing an alternative to Chinese-made small drones under a DIU project called Blue sUAS, which made trusted drone options available to the whole federal government.

Defense innovation experts had high hopes for Brown’s ability to adjust acquisition practices to better accommodate nontraditional contractors that could bring in innovative technologies that defense primes couldn’t offer, particularly in the technology race against China.

Bill Greenwalt, nonresident senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and former deputy undersecretary of defense for industrial policy, called the news “sad and depressing.”

“He had the potential, based on his background, to really bring in and leverage this massively innovative sector of the U.S. and international economy and then fold that into how we can create better capability against China,” Greenwalt said.

Arnold Punaro, a former staff director with the Senate Armed Services Committee and the current National Defense Industrial Association board chairman, said he is disappointed to see Brown withdraw.

“The DOD acquisition system needs strong leadership to implement innovation, speed, and cost-effectiveness, and Mike was the perfect choice for the position,” Punaro said in a statement. “Mike’s strong leadership will continue to benefit DIU and the Department moving forward, and we are lucky to have him there.”

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.