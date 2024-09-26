After years of setbacks, the U.S. Air Force will finally release its new physical training uniforms this November, the service confirmed.

The uniforms were initially slated to arrive in 2022, but the COVID-19 pandemic presented a slew of problems, including supply chain issues, that delayed the schedule. Fabric shortages and fabric color-match problems also contributed to delays.

After the pandemic subsided, the service planned to address the PT uniform release once again. However, the U.S. Space Force was stood up and attention was redirected toward issuing Space Force PT uniforms.

Now that the Space Force has begun rolling out its PT uniforms, the Air Force said it will fulfill its promise to deliver new PT uniforms.

Uniforms are expected to arrive at select CONUS Army and Air Force Exchange Service stores beginning in November, according to an Air Force spokesperson, with some optional uniform items currently in development, such as the long-sleeve shirt and sweatshirt, set to be released later.

In April, the Air Force said the new uniforms had started rolling out at basic military training that month, while the Army and Air Force Exchange Service said the uniforms would reach exchange shelves in July. However, the July deadline was missed.

“The fielding of a new uniform required time for mandatory government sources to find, and collaborate with, domestic fabric manufacturers to meet the technical requirements of the PT uniform materials,” an Air Force spokesperson said. “That process took longer than expected.”

The new Air Force PT uniform is introducing a running short with a spandex liner and a standard gym short. (Jon Simkins/Staff)

The collection includes a jacket, two shorts — a running short with a spandex liner and a pair of standard gym shorts — pants, long- and short-sleeve T-shirts with moisture-wicking material and two sweatshirt options that include a hoodie and a crewneck.

The new uniforms were rolled out only to fit-testers and those in basic military training, said Don Lee, acquisition program manager for the Combat Ready Airman program, at last week’s Air & Space Forces Association’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Maryland.

Fit-testers were utilized to assist with the tailoring process, Lee said, making sure the uniform’s materials fit the body while still allowing movement. Basic military training use focused on the uniform’s durability, testing the clothing’s ability to go through multiple wash and dry cycles.

In July, the Air Force began providing the short-sleeve shirt, running shorts, all-purpose shorts and track suit to airmen in basic training, according to a service spokesperson.

The revamped uniforms mark the first time in two decades the Air Force has updated its physical training uniforms.

The uniform, which airmen will be required to wear beginning in 2026, is similar to the current iteration but now comes in sizes for both men and women.

