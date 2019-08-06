HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Maj. Gen. Daniel Karbler, who is the chief of staff at U.S. Strategic Command, will depart Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, to take up command at Army Space and Missile Defense Command in Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, several sources have confirmed to Defense News.

Prior to his job at STRATCOM, Karbler was in charge of U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command and was also the director of joint and integration efforts within the Army G-8.

Karbler’s nomination appears in the Congressional Record on July 31 but does not state the position for which he is nominated. He would receive his third star if confirmed.

The two-star general has an extensive background in air and missile defense stemming back to the beginning of his career. Karbler commanded two different batteries in the 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command in the European theater.

He also commanded the 3rd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 32nd AAMDC at Fort Bliss, Texas; the 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 32nd AAMDC at Fort Sill, Oklahoma; and the 9th AAMDC at Fort Shafter, Hawaii.

Karbler is a U.S. Military Academy graduate. He commissioned as a second lieutenant in the air defense artillery branch.

Karbler will take the reigns from Lt. Gen. James Dickinson, who is tapped to become the deputy commander at the newly created U.S. Space Command.

Defense News first reported Aug. 6 that Dickinson was nominated for the position while reporting from the Space and Missile Defense Symposium in Huntsville, Alabama.