Veterans, what’s your experience with your education benefits? The VA wants to know.

The Department of Veterans Affairs announced a new survey to gauge veterans’ experiences with education benefits.

The survey, which will be distributed through the department’s Veterans Signals, or VSignals, program will be emailed to a random selection of veterans or beneficiaries who have recently taken part in the Veterans Benefits Administration’s (VBA) education program.

The new survey was designed with the help of beneficiaries to improve veterans’ experiences with the program, which provides education benefits to over 900,000 veterans each year, according to the VA. The survey will assess veterans’ experiences in one of three aspects of the education benefits program: applying for benefits, enrolling in school or receiving education benefits through VBA.

“The surveys give beneficiaries an opportunity to provide direct feedback on VA’s performance. We are constantly searching for ways to better serve the nation’s veterans,” VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said in a press release.

Results from this survey will be used to improve the education benefits program based on direct feedback from respondents, according to the VA. The VSignals survey is 5 to 7 questions long and takes about three minutes to complete.

The VSignals program has surveyed about 28.8 million people since June 2017 and uses veterans’ and beneficiaries’ feedback to improve its services where needed, according to the VBA.