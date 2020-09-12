Upcoming virtual career fair provides transition assistance in a pandemic

COVID-19 hasn’t stopped service members from transitioning out of the military and into the civilian workforce. To continue to provide much-needed connections between soldiers and employers, the Army’s primary employment transition resource has moved efforts online.

Bradley-Morris/RecruitMilitary, contracted by the Army’s Human Resources Command in April to help soldiers and their spouses find jobs after the military, will host a virtual career fair on Sept. 16 from 10am to 4pm Eastern.

The event, which is free to all active duty transitioning Army soldiers and their spouses, offers candidates the chance to interact in a group setting with employers and other candidates. Employers can also invite candidates for one-on-one chats.

RecruitMilitary, which claims to be the largest military-focused recruiting company in the U.S., has been working to connect veterans with jobs for 29 years. Currently, more than 60 percent of their own workforce is made up of veterans.

To best prepare for a successful virtual career fair, RecruitMilitary recommends that soldiers and their spouses review companies' profiles and develop a strategy for which recruiters they’d like to approach and how long they’d like to speak with each company.

RecruitMilitary is also offering webinars in advance of the event to help candidates better navigate virtual career fairs.

To really sell themselves to a job recruiter, internalizing an elevator pitch and preparing questions for potential employers can go a long way, RecruitMilitary’s website says.

Even if soldiers aren’t specifically looking for a job right now, a career fair can also help them research the market and identify jobs they might be a good fit for down the road.

The long and diverse list of employers attending the September 16 event includes correctional and police departments, defense manufacturers, gas stations and truck stops, and food service organizations.

This is RecruitMilitary’s 36th virtual career fair since the pandemic began, during which time they’ve assisted roughly 40,000 candidates.