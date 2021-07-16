2021 Best for Vets: Employers FAQs

Frequently Asked Questions you may have while completing the 2021 survey

What does it mean to be a Best for Vets Employer?

Completing the survey will make your company eligible to be among the companies ranked in the Military Times Best for Vets Employers rankings. The rankings will be published this summer in print and online and will spotlight the U.S. companies and government agencies that are doing the most to support veterans at all phases of recruitment, employment and retention.

Who is allowed to take this survey?

Authorized representatives of nonprofit, government or private organizations are eligible to complete this survey. We encourage small businesses, mid-market, and large enterprises across sectors to consider participating. Best for Vets rankings this year will include additional opportunities for ranking due to added criteria that will be used for list segmentation beyond Military Times’ prior top 100 employers list.

What if I am unable to answer one or several of the questions?

If you are unable to answer a question, simply skip that question and move to the next.

Can I save my responses and return later to complete the survey?

× Sign up for the Education & Transition Newsletter Transitioning out of the military? Get the best education, employment and entrepreneurship tips from Military Times. Thanks for signing up. Education & Transition Newsletter

No. You do not have the option to save your responses and return to the survey at a later date. Please be sure to have the information you need when you are ready to begin the survey.

When is the survey deadline?

The last day to submit the survey is August 15th, 2021.

Where and how do I start the survey?

The Best for Vets Employers survey will open on Friday, July 9th, 2021. To access the survey, go to the Best for Vest Survey. To request a survey, go to the Best for Vets survey page here or email — BestforVets@militarytimes.com —and write in the subject line “Best for Vets Employers Survey.” Our team will respond to you with the survey link and also try our best to answer any questions you may have.

How much time should I set aside to complete it?

The survey is estimated to take one to two hours in total for completion. However, this timeframe may vary depending on how you answer certain questions and whether or not you choose to provide us with additional information about your employment services, policies and programs. It is highly advised that you take the time to answer questions as carefully as possible, with review from your HR and/or PR advisers because whatever information you provide in this survey may be published by Military Times in Best for Vets Employers reporting.

What if I left out some information in my responses when I submitted it? Can I go back and make changes?

Yes. You can make any changes you would like, as long as you do so before the survey closes on August 31st, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern.

When will we be notified of the results?

Military Times will publish the Best for Vets Employers rankings in early fall.

What questions should I expect to see on the surveys?

The survey includes a primary focus of the following categories:

General Information

Recruitment and Employment

Retention Support

Recognition of Service

Professional Development Support

Partnerships

Retirement Support

Inclusive Workplace Practices

Additional Information

How do I know the lists are valid? What controls do you have in place?

Survey content and strategy has been reviewed by subject matter experts in HR, military-connected employment practices and diversity and inclusion. Additionally, current Guard and Reserve employees and veteran volunteers working in various sectors have also reviewed and provided feedback to the improved 2021 Best for Vest Employment survey. Survey methodology has been updated to include revised scoring and weighting to ensure accurate reporting of publishable Best for Vets Employers lists.

Who can I contact if I have questions about the survey?

If you have additional questions, you can contact us at bestforvets@militarytimes.com.

How can we improve our Best For Vets status?

It is likely that not all questions/content included in the survey apply to your organization’s current practices. However, we believe that there is always room for improvement and our goal with this survey is to not only acknowledge those who go above and beyond to support our military-connected community, but to also provide an opportunity to respondents to better understand current best practices, where your organizations may be able to improve and expand, and provide public information on the best way to improve your Best for Vets ranking status, is to take note of existing gaps in support, include the community in the development of employment support programming for military-connected employees, and seek out assistance.

How do you review and assess survey responses?