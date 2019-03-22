NORTHFIELD, Vt. — Vermont’s Norwich University is getting $7.3 million in grants to help support the school’s cyber security work.

The grants were announced Thursday by Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy and top Norwich officials.

The grants include an Army Energy Resilience contract almost $500,000 to include cyber security in energy resilience research.

A second grant for $905,000 will help to pay for cyber security training for members of the National Guard and military Reserve Forces through Norwich's College of Continuing and Graduate Studies.

The final $5.9 million contract from the Department of Homeland Security will help develop cyber-security simulations for the energy sector.