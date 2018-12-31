BAGHDAD — The Iraqi military says its fighter jets struck an Islamic State position inside Syria, a day after the Syrian government authorized its neighbor to target the militants at will.
Iraq’s Joint Operations Command says F-16s struck a two-story house Monday in Souseh, close to the border, that was being used as a meeting place for ISIS leaders.
Timetable of Trump’s pullout from Syria being questioned
Amid questions about the pace of his exit from Syria, President Donald Trump complained on Monday that he’s getting “bad press” for his decision to pull American troops out of the country and insisted he was simply making good on his campaign promise against U.S. involvement in “never ending wars.”
The Associated Press could not verify the number of casualties.
Iraq has regularly coordinated with the U.S.-led coalition to strike ISIS positions inside Syria by air and artillery. On Sunday, Syrian President Bashar Assad formally invited Iraq to do so, reflecting the changing battlefield in Syria as the U.S. prepares to withdraw its forces.
Comments