2 US service members killed fighting ISIS in Iraq

Two U.S. service members were killed in Iraq Sunday while advising Iraqi Security Forces on a mission against ISIS, U.S. officials confirmed Monday.

The U.S. and Iraqi forces were on a “mission to eliminate an ISIS terrorist stronghold in a mountainous area of north central Iraq,” said a statement from Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve.

A source familiar with the operation told Marine Corps Times on background that the Americans were Marine Raiders partnering with Iraqi special forces in a large operation against ISIS.

Pentagon identifies Marine Raider killed in Iraq Gunnery Sergeant Scott A. Koppenhafer, 35, of Mancos, Colorado, died August 10, 2019, after being engaged by enemy small arms fire while advising and accompanying Iraqi security forces on a planned operation in Ninewah, Province, Iraq. This incident is under investigation.

The names of those killed are being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as Marine Corps Times confirms more.

Overseas operations reporter Shawn Snow contributed to this report.