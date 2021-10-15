BEIJING (AP) — China and Russia are holding joint naval drills off the Russian Far East in the latest sign of their growing political and military alignment.
The exercises Joint Sea 2021 kicked off with a ceremony on Thursday in Russia’s Peter the Great Gulf and will run through Sunday.
Chinese state media said the drills would encompass communications, anti-mine, anti-air and anti-submarine operations, joint maneuvering and firing on seaborn targets.
RELATED
On its current trajectory, U.S. planners should expect greater military cooperation on a global level between Beijing and Moscow.
While such exercises have been held before, the reports said this is the first time China has sent anti-submarine warfare planes and destroyers of more than 10,000 tons in displacement for exercises abroad.
China and Russia are united in opposing the dominant U.S. influence in global affairs and have been harsh critics of Washington’s foreign policy stumbles in Afghanistan and elsewhere.
While Beijing generally follows Moscow’s lead on matters such as Iran, it has grown increasingly assertive in defending what it considers its vital interests regarding Taiwan, the South China Sea and throughout the Indo-Pacific.
Beijing has strongly criticized an agreement for Australia to obtain a fleet of eight nuclear-powered submarines built with U.S. technology announced last month that is largely seen as a response to China’s vastly upgraded naval capabilities.
Phase II of training exercise MALABAR kicked off Oct. 11 2021 with participating forces from the Indian Navy, Royal Australian Navy, Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force hosted by the U.S. Navy in the Bay of Bengal in order to strengthen quad-national interoperability.
Groundwater from 13 Department of Defense sites in the Gulf of Mexico has been confirmed to contain high levels of "forever chemicals."
The special court-martial begins Thursday.
China seeks to bring the strategically and symbolically important island back under its control, and the U.S. sees Taiwan in the context of broader challenges from China.
Load More
A study by the academic journal Military Medicine, which surveyed more than 800 drill sergeants, found that DIs are pretty burned out.
“I am being held accountable for my actions," Scheller said. "The general officers should be held accountable for their failures."
An article published in the Journal of Military Medicine in July demonstrated a significant association between shaving waivers and delays in promotion.
The Cohen Veterans Bioscience Veterans Advisory Council calls for action on treating "invisible wounds" of war for veterans.
The soldier, who most recently served as a specialist in the 82nd Airborne Division, was interviewed by FBI agents before enlisting.