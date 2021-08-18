Fighter jets buzzing pre-dawn Kabul ‘routine’ and ‘will continue’ until end of evac CENTCOM says

The pre-dawn darkness in Kabul came alive with the distinct sound of American fighter jets Wednesday, causing Twitter to light up with speculation and concern.

What sounded like a fighterjet just flew VERY low over #kabulairport. Deafeningly loud. Have not seen that yet at all throughout this crisis. Can hear jet/s circling in sky now. #afghanistan — Jane Ferguson (@JaneFerguson5) August 17, 2021

Initial speculation ranged from trouble at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul to a potential U.S. seizure of Bagram airfield, which is currently in the hands of the Taliban.

HKIA, the last airfield controlled by the U.S. in Afghanistan has been a chaotic scene in recent days, and remains the last chance for tens of thousands of American citizens and Afghans seeking an exit from the country.

#AFG 3AM - fighters jets flying really low over Kabul city. — BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) August 17, 2021

Fighter jet fly outside my window - very low. For the second time. #kabul #Afghanistan — Simi Jan (@simijan1) August 17, 2021

But Navy Capt. Bill Urban, spokesman for U.S. Central Command, told Military Times that the presence of U.S. fighter aircraft was routine and would continue until the evacuation mission concludes.

@CENTCOM on fighter jets over Kabul:

We continue to have a robust presence of air cover over our troops at HKIA to ensure the protection of our forces and their mission. We expect that coverage to continue until the mission is complete and all U.S. forces have departed. — Howard Altman (@haltman) August 18, 2021

Although CENTCOM did not comment on the intent behind the jets flying low enough for people around Kabul to be awakened in the early morning hours, ground troops sometimes request fly-overs by pilots as a “show of force.” The intent is to inform potential belligerents that the U.S. has overwhelming firepower, should it be needed.

1. Report that two separate flights of US fighter jets buzzed Kabul during the night tells me it's quite possible that we have some concern that the Taliban are going to threaten our force at the airport. Buzzing a city is the international symbol for don't F-with us. — Tim Hogan (@TimInHonolulu) August 18, 2021

Urban said in an email to Military Times that multiple manned and unmanned aircraft from multiple services are flying over Kabul. The aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan is in the area directly supporting the drawdown along with aircraft operating out of bases in Kuwait.

When reinforcements have all arrived, there will be roughly 7,000 U.S. troops securing the Kabul airport, and their mission so far is confined there, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters earlier this week.

Currently, there are some 22,000 Afghans who risk death at the hands of the Taliban if left behind by American forces attempting to complete the U.S. withdrawal from the country by Aug. 31.

“Right now, we’re looking at one aircraft per hour in and out of HKIA,” Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor told reporters earlier this week. “We predict that our best effort could look like 5,000 to 9,000 passengers departing per day.”

These Afghans are in addition to the thousands of U.S. troops sent to Afghanistan over the last week, whose only supply route is HKIA’s runway, as major U.S. airbases at Bagram and Kandahar have been captured from the now-defunct Afghan government by the Taliban.

The situation in Kabul is fluid. Stay with Military Times for the latest updates.