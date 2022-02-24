As Russian troops continue to invade Ukraine in what President Vladimir Putin has called a “special military operation,” accounts of what is going on on the ground are beginning to surface.

With wailing air-raid sirens, families in Kharkiv sheltering in train stations, and lines forming at gas stations, the scene being painted is growing increasingly grim.

But one badass Ukrainian woman isn’t backing down, according to Ukraine World, a news organization run by Internews Ukraine.

According to a recording the news site obtained and shared to Twitter, the unidentified woman reportedly confronted Russian troops, asked why they were there, and suggested they place sunflower seeds in their pockets so that flowers may bloom where they fall on the soil of her country.

The video has been retweeted more than 5,000 times with viewers around the world lauding the Ukrainian woman for her bravery.

Observation Post is the Military Times one-stop shop for all things off-duty. Stories may reflect author observations.

Sarah Sicard is a Senior Editor with Military Times. She previously served as the Digital Editor of Military Times and the Army Times Editor. Other work can be found at National Defense Magazine, Task & Purpose, and Defense News.

Share: