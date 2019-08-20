WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has officially cleared the potential sale of F-16 fighters to Taiwan, a move expected to infuriate China while being embraced by the U.S. Congress.

The potential sale, worth an estimated $8 billion, was posted on the website of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency late Tuesday afternoon. The sale must still be ok’d by Congress; however, there has been widespread, bipartisan support for the sale on the Hill — support hat appears to have helped move the sale along when it stalled within the administration.

The fighter jet sale had been in limbo as the White House directed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to hold off, Capitol Hill sources said last week. That fueled speculation Trump planned to use it as a bargaining chip in ongoing trade negotiations with China. The move has been sought by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s larger drive to combine arms bought from the U.S with domestically developed training jets, submarines and other weapons technology.

China is laying the groundwork for war with Taiwan China is improving and increasing its options for a possible future invasion of Taiwan, with military reforms and investments in multi-domain military capabilities offering a range of options to defeat the self-governing island.

Washington negotiated the sale with Taipei over several years, leaning on leaders the island nation to devote a significant part of its budget to purchase the fighter jets. Lawmakers were concerned a reversal by Trump who look bad for Tsai, whose government has proposed increasing the total national defense budget by 5.2 percent in 2020 and is running for reelection.

The U.S. is Taiwan’s main supplier of defensive weapons, despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties. However Beijing considers self-governing Taiwan part of China, to be annexed by force if necessary ― and it has objected to past U.S. arms sales to Taiwan.

In July, the U.S. approved the potential sale of 108 M1A2T Abrams tanks, stinger missiles and other equipment, with an estimated price tag of over $2 billion.

As with all foreign military sales notifications, final dollar figured and number of systems can change between notification and final sale.