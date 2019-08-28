WASHINGTON — The U.S. State Department on Tuesday cleared over $4.2 billion in potential weapon sales for Japan, South Korea, Hungary, Lithuania and Denmark.

The sales, announced by State on the Defense Security Cooperation Agency website, would bring the total foreign military sales cases cleared by State to $51.9 billion with roughly five weeks to go in fiscal year 2020.

The largest dollar value for the package comes from Japan’s purchase of 73 Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block IIA missiles, with an estimated price tag of $3.295 billion. This marks the third purchase of SM-3s announced for Japan this fiscal year, following November ($561 million) and April ($1.150 billion). The Block IIA is jointly developed by Japan and the United States, with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in charge of some components of the missile.

Hungary is seeking to spend an estimate $500 million on 180 AIM-120C-7 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles. The prime contractor will be Raytheon. This marks the third AIM-120 announcement of the fiscal year, following two packages for Japan previously. The weapons will be used to support Hungary’s fleet of Gripen fighters.

Denmark wants to spend $200 million on nine AN/AQS-22 Airborne Low Frequency Sonar (ALFS) systems and 600 AN/SSQ-36/53/62 sonobuoys, to improve its anti-submarine warfare capabilities. The announcement comes months after the Pentagon began seeking ways to fund sonobuoy production in light of increased need from both American and allied forces.

Lithuania has requested 500 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles with associated equipment, with an estimated price tag of $170.8 million. The prime contractor will be Oshkosh Defense.

Finally, South Korea plans to buy 31 MK 54 All Up Round lightweight torpedoes for an estimated $72 million. Raytheon is the primary contractor for the weapons, which also come with support equipment such as recoverable training torpedoes. The weapons are intended for its fleet of P-8 sub hunter aircraft.

The dual announcements of sales to Japan and South Korea notably come at a delicate time, as military relations between the two nations are becoming more strained.