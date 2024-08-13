WARSAW, Poland — The Polish Ministry of National Defence has signed a deal with the United States government to purchase 96 Boeing AH-64E Apache attack helicopters — with related gear and weapons — for the country’s armed forces.

The signing ceremony was held on Aug. 13 and was attended by Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and National Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.

“Today we are making a milestone with regards to equipping the Polish Armed Forces with the most modern AH-64E Apache attack helicopters,” Kosiniak-Kamysz said during the event, according to a statement released by the Polish ministry.

Under the offset agreements signed as part of the acquisition, Poland’s defense industry will be involved in servicing and upgrading the helicopters, Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

The contract is worth approximately $10 billion. Once the 96 aircraft are delivered, the Polish military will be the Apache’s second largest user in the world, preceded only by the U.S. military, the release said.

Poland has intensified its military modernization efforts following Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine in February 2022.

Owing to the latest deal, the Polish military will be able to replace its outdated Soviet-designed Mil Mi-2 and Mi-24 helicopters with new aircraft. The contract marks the largest acquisition of Western-made helicopters in Poland’s history.

Under the plan, the aircraft will be deployed to the 1st Aviation Brigade in Inowrocław. Located in the country’s west, the brigade is tasked with providing aerial support to the Polish land forces.

The foreign military sale to Poland was approved by the U.S. State Department on Aug. 21, 2023. In a statement, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said that, in addition to 96 helicopters and related gear and services, Poland aims to secure a wide range of weapon systems.

These include 1,844 AGM-114R2 Hellfire missiles, 460 AGM-179A Joint Air-to-Ground Missiles and 508 Stinger 92K Block I missiles, among others, according to the agency.

Jaroslaw Adamowski is the Poland correspondent for Defense News.