Lockheed adds Dunford, former top U.S. military officer, to board

WASHINGTON — Lockheed Martin has added Joe Dunford, the former chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, to its board of directors, the company announced Friday.

Dunford, the Marine general who retired out of service at the end of September 2019, will become the 12th member of Lockheed’s board come Feb. 10 of this year. He will serve on the board’s Classified Business and Security Committee as well as its Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

"General Dunford's service to the nation at the highest levels of military leadership will bring valuable insight to our board," Marillyn Hewson, chairman, president and CEO of Lockheed Martin, said in a statement. "His experience in complex, global operations and risk management, including cybersecurity threats, is a tremendous asset and will enhance board oversight in key business areas."

Lockheed Martin is the world’s largest defense contractor, with $50.5 billion in defense revenue in fiscal 2018.

The announcement may spur renewed calls by good government groups to close the so-called “revolving door” between the Pentagon and the defense industry, an issue that has taken on new life given the number of industry executives who have joined the defense department under President Donald Trump.

That list is most prominently headlined by Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, a former Raytheon executive, and Pat Shanahan, a Boeing executive who was confirmed as deputy secretary of defense and then served six months as the acting secretary to start 2019 before departing the building. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a top nominee for the Democratic nomination for president, has called for a ban on defense primes hiring senior Pentagon officials and officers for four years after they leave retire.