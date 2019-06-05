WASHINGTON — The Army will field a hypersonic weapon and a directed energy weapon in less than four years and the Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) is leading the charge, according to its director.

The RCCTO will deliver a battery of combat-capable Long-Range Hypersonic Weapons (LRHW) to soldiers by 2023 and it will field a battery of Stryker combat vehicles with 50-kilowatt lasers by late FY22, Lt. Gen. L. Neil Thurgood told reporters during a media roundtable at the Pentagon June 4.

Thurgood is the director of Hypersonics, Directed Energy, Space and Rapid Acquisition, within the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology, overseeing the development of all things hypersonic, directed energy and space within the Army, based at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, but also directing the RCCTO, based out of the Pentagon.

The RCCTO — formerly known as the Rapid Capabilities Office — underwent a transformation at its core in March 2019. It changed from having a focus on high-priority capability gaps identified by combatant commanders in 2016 — which put it on a path focused on electronic warfare, cyber and position navigation and timing capability development — to an organization focused on delivering capabilities for a modernized force under the command of the U.S. Army Futures Command, which officially opened for business last year.

RCCTO’s job is to serve as a bridge between the science and technology community and the program executive offices, helping to bring technology out of development and into soldiers’ hands on a small scale first and then a larger scale when passed off to program offices.

And the AFC has tasked the RCCTO to be, quite literally, laser-focused on hypersonics and directed energy, Thurgood said.

Some efforts to develop space capability may come down the road, he added.

But for now, the RCCTO’s first priority is hypersonics followed by directed energy, according to Thurgood.

The RCCTO is governed by a board that consists of top Army leaders and that board has recently signed off on plans to get hypersonics and directed energy rapidly into soldiers hands in small numbers in order to decide on bigger paths forward.

Hypersonics

The Army has a piece in the larger Pentagon program called Conventional Prompt Strike, that gets after a strategic hypersonic capability.

For instance, the Army is teamed with the Navy to develop a booster for the hypersonic missile and is taking the lead in a team with both the Navy and Air Force to build a common glide body developed internally and make it producible on a larger scale.

“Right now that is a really challenging opportunity because, in the invention phase, which is past, it’s fully owned by the government,” Thurgood said. “The Army is tasked to transition out of the government all of our original prototypes to a commercial vendor to make that. … We have the responsibility to build the industrial base in the U.S. for that capability.”

The Army is finishing design work for the prototypes and plans to conduct flight tests focused on range, environmental factors and contested environments.

When fielding a battery-sized hypersonic weapon to soldiers by 2023, the Army plans to use a command-and-control capability, which has already been in service for a long time — the Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System (AFATDS) — and MH70 trailers to make the weapon system road-mobile.

The Army will need to build a transporter erector launcher to accommodate two hypersonic missiles at once.

The service will outfit the Multidomain Operations Task Force’s strategic fires battalion with the battery in order to field early combat capability to the force, but to also learn how to use the equipment; to develop possible tactics, techniques and procedures that might be used in combat; and to learn how to train to use the weapons, Thurgood said.

The Army held an industry day in March and is working now to select a vendor to build the systems. The plan is to make a selection in August, he said.

Lasers

There is a larger effort to decide which service will take ownership of the many specific directed energy development efforts underway across the Pentagon and an overarching DoD-wide strategy is due out in the near-term, which is bound to present accelerated pathways toward both directed energy and high-powered microwave weapons capability.

Yet, fielding a 50-kilowatt laser on a Stryker is so specific and critical to the Army that the service is moving out quickly on it as more all-encompassing plans for directed energy take shape, according to Thurgood.

The Army will build four of the vehicles by late FY22, Thurgood said.

Building a Stryker with a 50-kilowatt laser is a big leap from the 5-kilowatt laser the Army tested on the vehicle just a year ago in Germany at the Joint Warfighting Assessment.

Thurgood said the Army chose to move out on operational prototypes of a 50-kilowatt laser on a Stryker because the capability needs to keep up with Brigade Combat Teams and it challenges the service to solve the size, weight and power issues of putting a high-powered laser on a small platform like the Stryker.