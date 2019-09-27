WASHINGTON — A man who has served not once, but twice, as the acting secretary of the Army, is now officially confirmed for the highest civilian post in the service.

Ryan McCarthy previously served as the under secretary of the Army, but became the acting secretary when Mark Esper was nominated to become the defense secretary this summer. McCarthy had also served as acting secretary until Esper was confirmed in late 2017.

As under secretary, he helped to spearhead disruptive reform across the service along with then-Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, Secretary Mark Esper and Vice Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville.

All four rose in power over the summer with Milley becoming chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Esper, the defense secretary, and McConville, the Army chief.

Under the group’s purview, a new four-star command was established to prioritize modernization and together they led a meticulous, deep dive review of its budget, shifting over $30 billion toward its priorities.

The team also led the shaping of the service’s new warfighting doctrine Multidomain Operations and launched a new way to manage talent in the service.

McCarthy testified in a confirmation hearing before the Senate on Sept. 12.

The former under secretary served in the 75th Ranger Regiment during the invasion of Afghanistan, was a special assistant to former Secretary of Defense Bob Gates and worked on the House Committee on International Relations. When he was nominated to become under secretary in 2017 he was working as a vice president at Lockheed Martin.

“Mr. McCarthy has served capably as Acting Secretary of the Army for the past few months, and I’m glad the Senate has voted to confirm him in that role today," Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., the Senate Armed Services Committee chairman, said in a statement.