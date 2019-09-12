The oldest living veteran of World War II celebrated his 110th birthday Thursday.

The National World War II Museum in New Orleans hosted a birthday celebration for Lawrence Brooks, who was born Sept. 12, 1909.

Brooks served in the predominantly African-American 91st Engineer Battalion, which was stationed in New Guinea and then the Philippines during World War II, according to a press release by the museum. He was a servant to three white officers in his battalion, and attained the rank of private first class during the war. He was married to the late Leona B. Brooks and is the father of five children and five step-children.

World War II veteran Lawrence Brooks holds a photo of himself taken in 1943 as he celebrated his 110th birthday at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Gerald Herbert/AP)

“The museum’s mission is to tell the important stories of the men and women who served in World War II,” said Stephen Watson, the president and CEO of the museum. “We are honored to celebrate Lawrence Brooks, whose life and service are filled with such stories of bravery and determination.”

The museum’s vocal trio, the Victory Belles, entertained the Big Easy native and guests with patriotic classics.

