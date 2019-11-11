A veteran-owned company launched an online research community and is seeking service members, veterans, family members and caregivers to share their experiences and opinions with business and political leaders.

ScoutComms, a Virginia-based communications firm and benefit corporation that supports large companies, nonprofits and veteran-led businesses with veterans outreach initiatives, research and communications, is creating the network to support research projects targeting the military and veteran community.

Volunteers can easily sign up to join the network and can participate in surveys, polls and focus groups that will help businesses and government make decisions impacting the military community.

The impetus for the effort came from the recognition that the existing survey panels and efforts in the market research community do not represent the depth and breadth of the veteran and military community with representation of all eras, minorities, military family members and caregivers among others. The Veterans Research Network aims to help organizations understand the community and its vast diversity of experiences.

“We believe that organizations develop better policies and practices toward the veteran and military communities when they understand what members of these communities want, believe, and care about,” said Dr. Kiersten Downs, ScoutComms research director, when announcing the new initiative.

“Many organizations rely on internal voices or make a guess to come to these conclusions. We think they can do better and we need your help. As a member of VRN, you will help military-friendly organizations make data-driven decisions guided by your personal experience and knowledge,” according to the company’s announcement.

The online community is completely voluntary and members decide what they want to participate in. Information on compensation, if any, will always be shared up front with each survey, poll or focus group.

More information is available at the Veterans Research Network website.